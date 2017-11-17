LOT Polish Airlines plans to begin 3X-weekly Warsaw-Singapore Changi services from May 15, 2018. Warsaw-based LOT will utilize a Boeing 787 in a three-class configuration—business class, premium economy and economy—on the service. Frequencies will increase to 4X-weekly from July 2018.

LOT CEO Rafał Milczarski said the new service reflects the carrier’s promise to continue expanding its network of Asian connections and is part of its growth strategy.

“Nearly three million passengers travel between Europe and Singapore each year. We are positive that opening the new LOT connection provides an excellent opportunity for passengers from Central and Eastern as well as Western Europe.”

From the beginning of this year, LOT has announced the launch of 20 routes, including intercontinental flights to Los Angeles (California), Newark (New Jersey) and Astana (Kazakhstan), and from Kraków (Poland) to Chicago (Illinois).

LOT operates long-haul routes with eight 787-8s. Next year, the airline will add three larger 787-9s to the fleet.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at