LOT Polish Airlines plans to restore international services to several regional airports in its home market.

The Polish national carrier will begin services to Tel Aviv from Lublin, Gdańsk, Poznań and Wrocław from summer 2017. There will also be additional services to the Israeli city from Warsaw, giving a twice-daily rotation from the Polish capital.

The additional routes from Warsaw will be offered from June, while flights from regional airports will start from July. Most will be operated by Boeing 737-800s, which are scheduled to join the fleet over the next few months. The new connections are being offered to meet Israel’s growing popularity among Polish tourists.

LOT’s new connections to Israel mark the return of the carrier’s international flights from several regional airports. Previously, Kraków was the only city outside the capital to have an overseas connection with LOT, to Chicago.

“This year, our fleet will be expanded by four Boeing 737-800NG planes, as well as two new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that are capable of carrying over 180 passengers per flight,” LOT director of corporate communications Adrian Kubicki said. “This will finally enable us to attempt to win the hearts of those travelers who have so far been forced to take advantage of charter flights, or connections offered by the so-called low-cost airlines.”

Network expansion has been a major element of LOT’s growth strategy that was instituted at the start of 2016. Since then, the Polish carrier has launched flights to nearly 30 destinations, including two long-haul connections to Tokyo and Seoul.

LOT also plans to expand considerably its presence this year on the US market, its traditional long-haul market serving the Polish diaspora. New routes connecting Warsaw with Newark and Los Angeles will be launched in April. Combined with the connection between Kraków and Chicago, LOT will fly six routes to North America in 2017.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com