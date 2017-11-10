LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8
The Polish government has approved a plan to build a new central airport, allocating as much as PLN35 billion ($9.6 billion) by 2027, Bloomberg reported. The new airport, which will likely be located in central Poland between the capital Warsaw and Lodz, will be capable of servicing as many as 100 million passengers per year, according to the government plan released Nov. 7. “The fast development of the aviation market in Poland for the next couple of years creates 5% passenger-growth ...
