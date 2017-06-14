LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8
LOT Polish Airlines could see its rapid growth pace slow down as Warsaw Chopin Airport reaches capacity. “I think the biggest challenge for LOT is airport capacity. All our new long-haul flights are doing well and are fully booked. Further growth depends on how we manage capacity restrictions at Warsaw. It is obvious the airport is nearing capacity,” CEO Rafał Milczarski told ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun last week. Located in central Europe, LOT has started to ...
