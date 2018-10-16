London Gatwick Airport on Oct. 18 will unveil future development plans over the next decade, with widespread expectation that it will make greater use of its main taxiway as a second runway.

The taxiway is already used as a runway in case of emergency—for example, if the airport’s single main runway is blocked. However, it is expected the airport will unveil plans to make greater use of the taxiway on a more regular basis.

Gatwick has for some years been the world’s busiest single-runway airport, handling 45 million passengers in 2017. It has been blocked under a 40-year legal agreement with local councils around the airport from developing a second runway. That agreement expires in 2019.

An airport spokesman declined to reveal further details before the Oct. 18 official announcement of the draft masterplan for the next five to 10 years, but said the existing runway had not yet run out of capacity: “There’s still scope to increase that.”

However, UK media reports suggest that bringing the taxiway into more regular use could boost the airport’s capacity by 30%, or some 80,000 additional flights a year. Local conservation and residents’ groups around the airport accused the airport of introducing a second runway “by the back door” through making increased use of the taxiway.

Gatwick, like most of London’s airports, has seen the number of flights and passengers expanding steadily in recent years. It has become a major base for LCC Norwegian, which operates increasing numbers of both short- and long-haul services from the airport.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com