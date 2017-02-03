A major refurbishment and expansion of London City Airport’s Western Pier is approaching completion.

The airport has finished the makeover of the first seven of the pier’s 10 ground-level gates. The first floor level, previously essentially a narrow corridor, has been extended out over the gates, increasing available space by some 84%.

The new space will be used for a combination of seating areas plus retail outlets.

Full completion is scheduled for April 2017.

Work on reconfiguring the pier began in spring 2015 and was scheduled to be completed in summer 2016. The delay, an airport spokeswoman said, was the result of typical issues that come up with any major building project. “You run into problems and, on top of that, we had to remain operational all the time.”

The additional space is much-needed. The small terminal handled 4.5 million passengers in 2016, a 5% rise on 2015’s figure and the largest in the 30-year history of the airport, which is a favorite for business executives, given its position close to London’s Docklands financial district.

“With 52% of all passengers traveling for business, the 5% year-on-year growth demonstrates that the appetite for business travel to and from London remains strong despite the unpredictable political climate, as we prepare to expand the airport in 2017 to meet increasing demand,” airport CEO Declan Collier said.

The airport is about to get underway with a major £344 million ($430 million) expansion program that will see a deck built on piles sunk into the dock on which the airport is located, providing seven additional aircraft stands, notably for larger, new-generation regional jets.

Work is scheduled to start in early summer: “The first bit is the unglamorous bit: lots of concrete piling and decking,” the spokeswoman said. “A large part of the expansion is out over the dock, so the first thing we have to do is piling, then putting the decking on, so we can build on it.”

The expansion project will also allow for an extension to the terminal and the building of a parallel taxiway; at present, aircraft have to backtrack along the single runway for takeoff or after landing, limiting its utilization.

The expansion program will enable 6.5 million passengers to pass through the airport annually by 2025 and allow an additional 29,000 flights per year.

