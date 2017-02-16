Two months of Beijing-Las Vegas service has whetted Las Vegas’ appetite for more flights to China and elsewhere in Asia. Hainan Airlines launched the three-times-weekly flights Dec. 1, and the airport says load factors have beaten expectations. Although firm data are not yet available, Rosemary Vassiliadis, aviation director at McCarran International Airport, told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily at the Routes Americas conference that load factors, based on the ...