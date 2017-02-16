Two months of Beijing-Las Vegas service has whetted Las Vegas’ appetite for more flights to China and elsewhere in Asia. Hainan Airlines launched the three-times-weekly flights Dec. 1, and the airport says load factors have beaten expectations. Although firm data are not yet available, Rosemary Vassiliadis, aviation director at McCarran International Airport, told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily at the Routes Americas conference that load factors, based on the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Las Vegas eyes Asia for future routes " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.