Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) plans to close one of its three parallel runways from March 11-June 7 for maintenance work, which will affect the schedules of about 6% of daily movements, according to the airport operator.

KLIA is the world’s 12th busiest airport in terms of international passengers.

The runway was scheduled for major work this year under the airport’s runway sustainability master plan. The airport previously held meetings with stakeholders and regulators, resulting in a joint decision to fully close the runway for a month.

The work will include runway overlaying, and repair of infrastructure such as drainage and earthworks.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com