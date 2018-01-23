Korean Air A380
Korean Air expects its planned joint venture (JV) with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines to allow it to compete more effectively for transpacific connecting traffic. The two airlines intend to introduce a metal-neutral partnership on routes between the US and South Korea, and their agreement will also include connections to US domestic and Asian destinations beyond their respective gateways. The pair already has an extensive codeshare relationship, but the JV will allow them to share revenue ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Korean Air: Delta partnership would net stronger market position" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.