Kenya Airways has received the last point of departure (LPD) confirmation affirming that Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) meets US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security standards.

“The LPD status will now permit us to fly daily nonstop flights to New York JFK as scheduled on Oct. 28, 2018,” Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO Sebastian Mikosz said in a statement.

Kenya Airways will become the second carrier in Eastern Africa to operate to New York after Ethiopian Airlines.

RwandAir plan to launch daily Kigali-New York services from early 2019.

On Aug. 15, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Kenya Airways agreed to a codeshare partnership in which Delta’s code will be placed on certain flights to and from Nairobi. Both carriers are members of the SkyTeam alliance.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at