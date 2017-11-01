Kenya Airways ceased flights to Hong Kong, China and Hanoi, Vietnam from Oct. 29, following an evaluation of its Asian network.

According to a company statement, the move will allow Kenya Airways to operate a more efficient schedule to Asia with a daily service on its existing Nairobi-Bangkok-Guangzhou route.

“We will continue to serve our customers to Asia through our direct flights to China and Thailand, and are working closely with our partners to cover the Asian continent,” Kenya Airways commercial director Vincent Coste said.

The Kenyan flag carrier is a SkyTeam alliance member.

The network change allows Kenya Airways to allocate more seats across its African network, which has strong demand outlook and insufficient capacity on certain routes. The decision will help the airline strengthen its focus on Africa.

Kenya Airways said it constantly assesses its network to position its fleet on routes with strong demand.

