China’s Juneyao Airlines plans to begin intercontinental operations in June 2019 with a connection between Helsinki and the private carrier’s home town of Shanghai.

The daily service will employ Boeing 787-9s; Juneyao has ordered five of the type.

The first Juneyao 787-9 entered service Oct. 26, flying between Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shenzhen Bao’an International in southern China. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) routinely requires airlines to gain domestic experience in operating a new aircraft type before using it internationally.

Juneyao’s Helsinki services, which was announced by the CAAC, will compete with Finnair. No Chinese state carrier, such as Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines, is operating the route, which made it easier for Juneyao to obtain the rights. The service will operate from Shanghai Pudong International, the city’s airport for long-haul flights.

Juneyao formerly operated only Airbus A320s and A321s. It has 68 of those aircraft, according to the Aviation Week Fleet Discovery database.

The airline may shift its intercontinental focus to Nanjing, a large and well-developed city 270 km (170 mi.) from Shanghai. The airline agreed with the city government two years ago to set up a base at Nanjing Lukou International and open long-haul service from there. Nanjing is the capital of Jiangsu province, where the provincial government is keen to foster international air connections and have municipalities for them, industry sources said.

Although Shanghai is a larger city, getting rights to fly strong routes from there would be difficult for Juneyao. Major operators China Eastern and Beijing-based Air China can be expected to use their political heft to keep the best markets for themselves.

Long-haul services from Nanjing bring the challenge of competition from operators at nearby Shanghai, however.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang