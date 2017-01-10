Jetstar Japan A320
Jetstar Japan has decided to delay the launch of a route to Shanghai Pudong International Airport because of challenges in gaining approval from Chinese authorities. The Japanese low-cost carrier (LCC) planned to introduce the flight from Tokyo Narita International Airport to Shanghai on Jan. 23. No revised start date has been set by the carrier. Jetstar said it “expects difficulty in obtaining final approval” for the flight. The airline is continuing to negotiate with Chinese ...
