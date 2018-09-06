JetBlue Airways returned to Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) after a 10-year gap, as the New York-based LCC launched nonstop service from New York JFK Sept. 5, making Ontario JetBlue’s tenth California destination. In addition to Ontario, JetBlue also introduced a new Boston-Burbank, California route the same day.

The New York-Ontario route will be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft, meaning it will not, as yet, be one of JetBlue’s premium Mint service transcontinental routes, which are flown on specially-configured A321s.

Ontario International Airport—located in Southern California’s Inland Empire 80 km (50 mi.) east of Los Angeles and serving San Bernardino and Riverside Counties—was JetBlue’s first destination on the West coast; the airline served Ontario between 2000 and 2008. The region served by the airport is expected to see its population grow by two million over the next three decades, and ONT is “committed to supporting that growth,” JetBlue said.

In March, the airport took one of Taiwanese carrier China Airlines’ two daily routes out of Taipei to Southern California, as the airline switched the route destination from LAX to ONT, citing the large population ethnic Chinese living in closer proximity to Ontario.

In April, French airports operator Vinci Airports took over the management contact for ONT from its previous operator Airports Worldwide, which in turn had taken over operation of ONT from its prior long-term owner, Los Angeles World Airports.

By year-end, JetBlue is looking to open eight new international and domestic routes. Three pairs will open Oct. 25: Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)-Grand Cayman, Bahamas (GCM); Boston (BOS)-Mexico City (MEX); and New York (JFK)-Mexico City (MEX). A new Boston-Havana, Cuba route is set for Nov. 10, and a Long Beach, California (LGB)-Bozeman, Montana (BZN) route will launch Dec. 13. Finally, on Dec. 15, three additional routes serving Steamboat Springs, Colorado (HDN) from Boston, Long Beach and Fort Lauderdale will start operations.

