New York-based JetBlue announced new flight schedules from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, to Mexico City (MEX), following the news of a transborder joint venture between Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico.

Beginning Sept. 6, JetBlue will increase Airbus A320 service to 4X-daily between Mexico City and the US—two on the Fort Lauderdale route and two on the Orlando route.

In 2015, JetBlue launched 1X-daily services from Florida to Mexico City. However, earlier this year, JetBlue was awarded new flight times and the authority to operate additional service by the US Department of Transportation when the agency required other airlines to divest slots at MEX in order to enhance competition in Mexico City.

“While the airline has quickly become a favorite among Mexico City … the original flight times could not accommodate all customers’ schedule needs and did not align well with a portion of connecting traffic,” JetBlue said in a statement.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com