Indian carrier Jet Airways and UK long-haul operator Virgin Atlantic Airways have added nine new US destinations to the codeshare they began in 2009.

The new agreement will allow customers to combine flights from Jet Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines in a single booking, Virgin Atlantic said in a statement.

From April 19, Jet Airways’ passengers flying from India will be able to connect through London Heathrow to Virgin Atlantic-operated services to Atlanta, Boston, Newark, Washington (IAD), New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle.

Virgin and Jet have been cooperating on one another’s Mumbai-Heathrow services since 2009, under an agreement that was extended in 2015 to include five Jet Airways domestic services via Delhi and Mumbai.

“Customers of both airlines can travel from five destinations across India with Jet Airways, and connect via London Heathrow to nine US destinations with Virgin Atlantic, including Boston and Los Angeles, as well as many more US destinations with transatlantic partner Delta Air Lines via key hubs such as New York and Atlanta,” Virgin Atlantic CCO Shai Weiss said.

In October 2016, Delta and Jet announced a codeshare between India and the US, covering 20 Jet Airways’ destinations within India and 18 US cities served by Delta via Heathrow.

“Delta’s codeshare with Jet Airways has seen positive growth in passenger numbers since we launched the agreement six months ago, reflecting the strong demand for air links between the United States and India. The introduction of this new codeshare increases travel options even more and further supports the Delta-Virgin Atlantic relationship,” Delta SVP-Europe, Middle East, Africa & India Nat Pieper said.

