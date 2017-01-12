Japanese low-cost carrier (LCC) Vanilla Air plans to launch new routes from Osaka and Tokyo over the next few months as the LCC looks to expand its domestic network. A daily flight from Osaka Kansai International Airport to the island of Amami Oshima is scheduled to begin March 26 using Airbus A320s. Vanilla already flies between Tokyo Narita and Amami Airport, a route it introduced in 2014. Vanilla plans to launch twice-daily flights between its Tokyo Narita hub and Osaka Kansai starting ...