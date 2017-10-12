Japan Airlines (JAL) is looking to boost its access to the Mexican market through a new partnership with Aeromexico, which may also give the latter carrier more Asian connections. The agreement is expected to begin in JAL’s 2018 fiscal year, which starts in April 2018. JAL does not have its own flights to Mexico, although Aeromexico has a route from Mexico City to Tokyo Narita Airport that was increased to daily service in March. The carriers will codeshare on the international ...