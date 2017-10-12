Japan Airlines (JAL) is looking to boost its access to the Mexican market through a new partnership with Aeromexico, which may also give the latter carrier more Asian connections. The agreement is expected to begin in JAL’s 2018 fiscal year, which starts in April 2018. JAL does not have its own flights to Mexico, although Aeromexico has a route from Mexico City to Tokyo Narita Airport that was increased to daily service in March. The carriers will codeshare on the international ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Japan Airlines to partner with Aeromexico in 2018" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.