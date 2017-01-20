Japan Airlines Boeing 777-300ER
Japan Airlines (JAL) is reshuffling some of its flights this summer to offer its first service to New York from Tokyo Haneda Airport, and will also boost capacity in the New York and Honolulu markets. The new route from Haneda to New York JFK will be launched April 1, using a Boeing 777-300ER. At the same time, JAL will cut one of its two daily flights from Tokyo Narita Airport to JFK. The remaining Narita flight, meanwhile, will be upgauged from a 787-8 to a 777-300ER. The JFK flight will ...
