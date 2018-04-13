Oneworld members Japan Airlines (JAL) and Russia’s S7 Airlines will expand their codeshare agreement by adding two new destinations in Russia.

Beginning April 29, JAL add will add its JL code on S7 flights Tokyo Narita-Irkutsk and Narita-Novosibirsk from June 2. The new codeshare flights are subject to government approval.

Through this cooperation, JAL’s codeshare flights in Russia will increase from 20 to 22 routes.

Current codeshare routes operated by S7 include Narita-Vladivostok; Khabarovsk-Osaka (Kansai); Vladivostok-Moscow (Domodedovo); and from St. Petersburg to Samara, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, Perm, Ufa, Chelyabinsk, Volgograd, Krasnodar, Sochi, Nizhnekamsk, Kaliningrad, Omsk, Tyumen and Novosibirsk.

