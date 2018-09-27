Japan Airlines (JAL) is planning to launch flights between Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) from March 31, 2019, making Sea-Tac JAL’s sixth North American west coast destination. JAL will operate the route in partnership with Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines.

“This new route will strengthen American and JAL’s joint business across the Pacific and meet the growing demand in the Seattle-Tokyo market,” American Airlines president Robert Isom said.

Additionally, JAL announced it will introduce codeshares on 20 new Alaska Airlines flights, allowing passengers from Japan access to 56 US destinations Alaska flies to out of Sea-Tac.

JAL said it has established an “optimal departure time and arrival time to and from NRT, allowing customers to seamlessly connect throughout [our] international network.”

The new flight schedule, subject to government approval, will have a JAL Boeing 787-8 departing Seattle at 14:20, arriving at Tokyo-Narita at 16:30 the next day. The return flight will leave Tokyo at 18:00 and arrive in Seattle at 1100. JAL is planning to utilize 787-8s configured with its JAL Sky Suite business class product on the route.

JAL’s five other transpacific North American west coast routes fly to Los Angeles (from Narita and Kansai International Airport), San Francisco (from Tokyo Haneda International Airport), San Diego (from Narita) and Vancouver, British Columbia (from Narita). JAL is planning to introduce JAL Sky Suite on the Narita-Vancouver and Narita-San Diego routes during FY2019.

