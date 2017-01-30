Italy’s second-largest airline, Meridiana, is to widen its existing codeshare arrangement with Russia’s S7 Airlines.

The expanded codeshare will cover three new services operated by the two airlines. Sardinia-based Meridiana is to launch a Milan Malpensa-Moscow Domodedovo 4X-weekly service from March 22, while S7 will start a Domodedovo-Pisa service April 26 and a Domodedovo-Catania (Sicily) flight the following day.

Italy is a particularly popular holiday destination for Russians, with S7 already operating flights to Verona, Turin and Naples and a service to Genoa planned for summer 2017. Meridiana will also place its code on these services.

The Russian carrier has a hub at Moscow Domodedovo, connecting to its network of Russian domestic services.

