Iran Air is planning to launch Tehran-Sydney services later in 2018, using Airbus A330-200s.

Talking on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney June 4, Iran Air chairman and managing director Farzaneh Sharafbafi said flights would begin in the 2018/2019 winter schedule and would stop in Asia, but did not give details of frequency or the stop-over city.

Iran Air operates two A330s, mostly using them for European destinations.

Sharafbafi noted there is a large Iranian population in Australia.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at