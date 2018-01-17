Denver-based Frontier Airlines and Mexico City-based Volaris have entered into a codeshare agreement, signaling further cooperation between two carriers affiliated with private equity firm Indigo Partners.

Frontier, which adopted the ultra-LCC model in 2014, is wholly owned by Indigo Partners, which is also a major shareholder in publicly traded Volaris—generally considered to have the lowest unit costs of any North American airline. In recent months, there has been more talk of cooperation among Indigo Partners affiliated airlines.

Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke announced a massive order at the Dubai Air Show in November for 430 Airbus A320neo family aircraft to be split among four ULCCs in which Indigo Partners has holdings: Frontier, Volaris, Chile-based JetSMART and Hungary-based Wizz Air.

Indigo Partners has said Frontier will get 100 A320neos and 34 A321neos from the order while Volaris will get 46 A320neos and 34 A321neos.

Prior to the aircraft order, Indigo Partners had not talked about the airlines in which it has stakes as being connected. The Frontier-Volaris codeshare pact is another instance of Indigo Partners carriers speaking publicly about cooperation.

“Volaris is an ideal partner with which to align,” Frontier president and CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement.

Subject to regulatory approval in the US and Mexico, codesharing between Frontier and Volaris will commence this spring. “Once the codeshare is in place, passengers will enjoy a seamless low-fare travel experience traveling on Frontier and Volaris,” the carriers said in a joint statement.

“We estimate that our partnership will add around 20 new destinations to our network and 80 new routes between … Mexico and the United States,” Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena said.

The carriers added: “A natural fit between the carriers’ networks already exists with each serving more than 20 of the same markets. In addition, both carriers fly Airbus A320 aircraft. Frontier operates a fleet of 78 aircraft with 199 additional aircraft on order and Volaris operates a fleet of 71 with 128 additional aircraft on order.”

