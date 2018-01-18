The departure lobby at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport, which opened three weeks before the opening of the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The opening of a new terminal complex at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport is expected to dramatically improve Korean Air’s connections with prospective partner Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and other SkyTeam members. Incheon’s Terminal 2 (T2) opened for service on Jan. 18, with Korean Air moving out of the existing Terminal 1 and into the new facility along with Delta, Air France and KLM. Korean and Delta are awaiting final ...
