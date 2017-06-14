Icelandair continues to grow on transatlantic routes, but the carrier’s expansion is affected by capacity limits at its Reykjavik hub and increasing competition from low-cost carriers (LCCs). “In 2016, Icelandair has grown over 20%; this year we expect 12% growth. Around 50% of our business includes transfers between North America and Europe,” Icelandair Group president and CEO Björgólfur Jóhannsson told ATW in an exclusive interview at the IATA AGM in ...