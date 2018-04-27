Icelandic LCC WOW Air is on the brink of finalizing its plans to serve Asia, as CEO Skuli Mogensen looks to position Iceland as “the Dubai of the north” and grow the fleet to 24 aircraft by year-end. “Our business really revolves around using Iceland’s unique location to connect European destinations, via Iceland, to North America. We now have 14 destinations across North America and we will be adding [announcing] Asia routes as of next month,” Skuli told ATW ...