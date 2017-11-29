Iberia
Spanish flag carrier Iberia has refurbished its Velázquez Lounge at Madrid Airport T4, where its hub is based, and offering 2,500 sq m of premium lounge space.
Features include:
- Accommodation of up to 500 customers at a time.
- Unlimited Wi-Fi connection, furniture with USB charging ports throughout the room, and coming soon, Smart Touch TV informing of services available at all times.
- Larger, improved restaurant areas with services for every taste and need. Cold and hot buffets are available as well as a traditional restaurant. A Health Point is soon to come, and coffee and tea are served in several different areas.
- A “Vinothècque” offers a selection of 22 exquisite Spanish regional wines—13 reds, eight whites and one rosé.
- The rest zone features chaise lounges, and there are six large shower cabins with all the amenities.
- A special area for children offers television, traditional games, and games consoles.
