Oneworld members Iberia and Qatar Airways have begun codeshare flights offering passengers more flight options to/from Doha and Spain and Portugal.

According to the agreement, the Spanish flag carrier is marketing the two daily flights operated by Doha-based Qatar between Madrid and Doha under its IB designator code. Qatar Airways’ QR code has been added to Iberia flights from Madrid to 28 destinations in Spain and Portugal.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said codeshare partnerships and airline alliances “continue to play an important role for Qatar … In linking Iberia's extensive network across Spain and Portugal with Qatar’s global network of more than 150 destinations, passengers will benefit from seamless connectivity and the growing strength of the oneworld global network.”

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at