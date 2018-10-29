Spanish flag carrier Iberia is boosting services from its Madrid Barajas hub to Latin America, and introducing additional Airbus A350 XWB routes to Buenos Aires Ezeiza (Argentina) and Chicago O’Hare (Illinois) in 2019.

The International Airlines Group-owned carrier will increase capacity between Madrid and Montevideo (Uruguay) from 5X-weekly to daily; to Quito (Ecuador) from 6X-weekly to daily; and to Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) from 5X-weekly to daily services, starting July 2019.

Madrid-Lima (Peru) services will increase to 10X-weekly in July and August 2019.

In 2019, Iberia will take delivery of three additional Airbus A350-900s, which will enable the oneworld alliance member to operate type on its strategic Madrid-Buenos Aires route from February onward on one of two daily flights.

Buenos Aires is a key market for Iberia, which will add frequencies, up to 17X-weekly, in 2019.

Iberia will resume 3X-weekly Madrid-San Francisco A330 service on April 12, 2019. The carrier will upgrade Madrid-Chicago services to A350 services from May 2019.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at