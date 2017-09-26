International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh is hoping to finalize a connecting deal between group carrier Aer Lingus and Irish LCC Ryanair at their Dublin hub before summer 2018. “I would be surprised if by next summer we are not doing it,” he said, speaking at World Routes in Barcelona. “I am optimistic and hopeful of doing work with Ryanair.” The two airlines have been discussing a flight connection agreement for a while, although two common sticking point ...