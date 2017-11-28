Level Airbus A330-200
International Airlines Group (IAG) has selected Paris Orly Airport as the second base for its low-cost, long-haul carrier Level. The airline will supersede another IAG subsidiary, OpenSkies, at Orly. Level will launch flights with two new Airbus A330-200s from Paris’s second airport from July 2018, flying to Montreal, New York Newark, Guadeloupe and Martinique, the group announced Nov. 28. Paris, together with Rome, had previously been trialed as a possible second base for the ...
