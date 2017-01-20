Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific has welcomed a commitment by the territory’s government to increase its role as a “super-connector” hub for the region.

The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has announced measures intended to cement its position as a major Asia-Pacific airline hub. Hong Kong is part of China, but retains a certain degree of autonomy after being handed back to Beijing in 1997 after some 150 years as a British colony.

These include a batch of measures under the “Belt & Road Initiative” designed to expand trade along the historic lines of the ancient Silk Route through Central Asia to the west, as well as along maritime and aviation routes.

A Cathay Pacific spokesman said both the airline and its sister company Cathay Dragon welcomed the government’s continued support for the Belt and Road Initiative, “which has great potential to strengthen the Hong Kong hub through the development of new air services. “In March, Cathay Pacific will commence operations to Israel and we hope the government will continue to seek to discuss air services agreements with other countries along the Initiative’s routes,” the spokesman said.

Cathay Pacific also welcomed a collaboration agreement signed Jan. 16 by Hong Kong International Aviation Academy and France’s École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC) to offer joint programs in Hong Kong. These will include the development of a degree program at the academy leading to the award of a master degree in air transport management by ENAC.

Both airlines also supported plans to establish an air accident investigation authority under Hong Kong’s Transport and Housing Bureau to comply with new ICAO requirements.

The government’s measures to support aviation also include a dedicated tax regime for offshore aircraft leasing businesses in Hong Kong. Expansion of Hong Kong International Airport’s Airport North Commercial District is also planned.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com