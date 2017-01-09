Hong Kong Airlines and East Africa-based Kenya Airways, has signed a codeshare agreement between Bangkok and Hong Kong. Under the agreement, SkyTeam member Kenya Airways will place its KQ code on one of Hong Kong Airlines’ daily flights between Bangkok and Hong Kong.

“This partnership will enable us and Hong Kong Airlines to offer our customers seamless connection, especially for our passengers in the region who mainly travel to these Asian cities for business. Our guests will now be able to enjoy daily flights between Hong Kong and Nairobi up from the current 3X-weekly flights,” Kenya Airways Group CEO Mbuvi Ngunze said in a statement.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at