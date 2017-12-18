London’s Heathrow Airport, in the midst of planning for its much-needed third runway, said Dec. 18 it had identified a potential £2.5 billion ($3.4 billion) of savings from the plans for the proposed runway and associated infrastructure.

Details of the proposals will not be released until January 2018 when they will form part of the airport’s public planning consultation, but airport authorities said they had been developed in cooperation with user airlines and would ensure that Heathrow expanded with airport charges staying close to today’s levels.

Several carriers—notably British Airways (BA), the airport’s biggest operator—have persistently criticized the estimated £18 billion cost of the planned runway and associated works and have warned they are not prepared to see their airport charges rise to cover these.

Heathrow’s announcement came on the day that International Airlines Group (IAG), BA’s parent company, urged the UK government to make the airport authorities provide a detailed breakdown of its expansion costs to ensure airlines’ customers were not exploited.

In a submission to the government’s consultation on its Airports National Policy Statement, IAG said there was no transparency on how cost proposals are calculated.

“It’s unacceptable that a monopoly can charge these prices without having to explain why,” IAG CEO Willie Walsh said. “Heathrow’s project costs frequently increase substantially from their original budget without any justification.

“The current regulatory system incentivizes Heathrow to spend an exorbitant amount of money at passengers’ expense and the regulator is unable, or unwilling, to force the airport to provide a detailed cost breakdown. The government must protect consumers by putting a cap on what they pay to use Heathrow.”

Although the UK government has decided in principle to opt for a third Heathrow runway as its preferred means of increasing airport capacity in the crowded southeast corner of the UK, legal challenges are expected to prevent construction getting underway for several years yet.

The airport said that the options that would enable the cost reductions included:

Repositioning new buildings over existing public transport and baggage infrastructure. This included building additional capacity at both Terminals 2 and 5 rather than a dedicated terminal or satellite building between today’s northern runway and the planned new northwest runway;

Technological advancements to reduce the amount of terminal space required to process passengers, without compromising their experience;

More efficient phasing of capacity construction—incrementally increasing terminal capacity in blocks to better match growing demand.

The UK government “set us the challenge to deliver an expanded airport for Britain with passenger charges staying close to current levels,” Heathrow’s executive director, expansion, Emma Gilthorpe said. “We have now identified potential savings of £2.5 billion and are increasingly confident we can meet the affordability challenge.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com