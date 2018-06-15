Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) have taken a major step to expand their partnership by applying to operate a revenue-sharing joint venture (JV) in the busy Hawaii-Japan market.

The two carriers have filed their application with the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and with Japanese regulators. They are already codeshare partners, and they propose to strengthen this to a metal-neutral arrangement on their networks between Hawaii and Japan and some beyond destinations. The carriers said they hope to gain approvals later this year, allowing the JV to be launched in the second quarter of 2019.

Under their proposed alliance, Hawaiian will gain online access to 28 new Japanese domestic destinations, and six additional points in Asia beyond Japan. JAL will gain online access to six new destinations on the Hawaiian interisland network.

The pair will also be able to coordinate scheduling, which will be particularly useful on the Hawaii-Japan sectors. Hawaiian offers flights from Honolulu to both major Tokyo airports, Sapporo and Osaka, and flies between Kona and Tokyo Haneda Airport. JAL flies to Honolulu from Tokyo Narita Airport, Osaka and Nagoya, and from Narita to Kona.

In their DOT application, the carriers note the JV will expand network opportunities for their customers, and will also reduce connection times. The arrangement will help stimulate traffic into Hawaii, according to the filing.

The carriers have already taken a significant step to improve connections, with Hawaiian shifting its operations into Terminal 2 at Tokyo Narita Airport, which is the terminal used by JAL. This move was made in anticipation of the JV, the airlines said. There will also be an opportunity for Hawaiian to change terminals in Osaka Kansai International Airport, according to the carriers.

Adding the Asian online destinations is a key benefit for Hawaiian. The new Asian points it will gain access to include Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Guam.

Hawaiian noted it currently lacks a deep relationship with a major carrier in international markets and is not a member of a global alliance. As a “relatively small carrier,” Hawaiian has “encountered difficulties trying to break into international markets as a new entrant.” Gaining approval for the JV with JAL would “allow Hawaiian to overcome these obstacles,” the carrier said in the DOT filing. “The opportunities for further growth as an independent carrier are limited absent deep cooperation with a foreign partner like JAL.”

If approved, this will be the first JV for Hawaiian Airlines. The carrier also noted it would be the first JV involving a US carrier outside the big three. Two JVs are active in the Hawaii-Asia market—the United Airlines-All Nippon Airways (ANA) partnership and Delta Air Lines-Korean Air.

The Hawaiian-JAL deal “would add a healthy dose of inter-alliance competition to the duopoly that exists today,” the DOT filing stated. The applicants said a significant capacity increase is expected in 2019 when ANA introduces Airbus A380s to its Hawaii routes.

JAL already has a JV with American Airlines on transpacific routes. This arrangement will not be affected by the proposed Hawaiian JV, since JAL will not codeshare on Hawaiian’s routes to the US mainland.

Hawaiian and JAL began codesharing with each other in March. For Hawaiian, the JAL relationship has replaced its terminated codeshare partnership with ANA. The ANA agreement was never a full JV, and did not apply to any Asian routes beyond Japan. The JAL partnership will also include more domestic Japan points than the previous ANA agreement, the filing stated.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com