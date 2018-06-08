Germany’s Hamburg Airport is launching a test phase for a new “Gate Delivery” service where passengers can order snacks and drinks online to be delivered directly to their departure gate. The trial runs through mid-July, and is available daily between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Hamburg is the first airport in Germany to offer such a service, in cooperation with VAAIR Airport, a company that also operates Café Scoom and Pier2Bar at the airport.

“Gate Delivery is an innovative extension to our digital service offering,” Hamburg Airport head of center management Lutz Deubel said. “The service has many advantages for our passengers, ranging from waiting time at the gate being saved to the reduced distance to be covered in the terminals. The target group for Gate Delivery is diverse, from business travelers without much time to families departing on holiday who would rather spend their time at the gate, enjoying the view over the apron. During the test phase we want to find out how well the service is received by our passengers.”

Passengers can order online. First, they choose the snacks and drinks they want. During the test phase, the range extends to snacks like baguettes and cinnamon pastries along with cold drinks such as water and cola. Then they pay online via PayPal or credit card.

Registration is not necessary. The prices are the same as in the VAAIR cafés and bars, with no extra charges for delivery.

Gate Delivery staff bring the order to the departure gate within a specified 10-minute time window. The passenger may choose to receive the delivery immediately or at a predetermined time. Food and drinks are delivered in a paper bag.

