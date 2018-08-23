Hainan Airlines proposes to add extensions from Chongqing to its Shanghai services to Boston and Seattle.

The carrier has applied to fly 4X weekly from Chongqing to Shanghai and onward to Boston, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported.

Hainan is also seeking authorization for three weekly flights connecting Chongqing, Shanghai and Seattle, the agency said.

The transpacific legs in the proposal, however, are not new, a source at Hainan said. Instead, some of the current daily flights connecting Boston and Seattle with Shanghai will be extended to Chongqing, an inland southwestern municipality with a metropolitan population exceeding 30 million.

The changes, which CAAC would normally approve, are proposed to take effect in December.

Chongqing and other secondary Chinese cities offer subsidies for intercontinental air connections.

Hainan Airlines plans to use Airbus A330s or Boeing 787s on the services.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang