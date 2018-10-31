Gulf Air took delivery of its first A320neo in August.

Bahraini flag carrier Gulf Air and Thai Airways International (Thai) have expanded their longstanding codeshare arrangement under a new agreement that became effective Oct. 28, the Middle East carrier said Oct. 31.

The expanded agreement will extend travel opportunities for Gulf Air passengers to fly beyond Bangkok on Thai to Hong Kong with immediate effect and to Singapore, Tokyo and Melbourne in coming months. It is also intended to broaden the commercial partnership between the two companies.

“Gulf Air passengers can now have greater choice, convenience and a seamless travel experience from Bangkok to local Thai destinations as well as international destinations in the Asia-Pacific region,” Gulf Air CEO Krešimir Kučko said. “Gulf Air looks forward to grow the broader bilateral relationship with Thai.”

“The codeshare agreement between Thai and Gulf Air will increase our capacity through the route network and sales, as well as to make travel convenient for passengers traveling between Thailand and Bahrain in addition to the Middle East. The codeshare expansion provides more opportunities for Thai passengers to travel to Bahrain and Middle East on Gulf Air,” Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham said.

Over the summer, Bahrain’s industry, commerce and tourism minister, and Gulf Air chairman Zayed R. Alzayani , together with CEO Kučko, met Thai executive management to discuss strategic partnership opportunities and other commercial projects between the two airlines.

In November, in an upgrade to its services, Gulf Air will start operating Boeing 787-9s on the Bahrain-Bangkok route.

