German leisure carrier Condor Airlines has outlined a new Italy network strategy to offer travelers alternatives in important markets such as Turkey, which has seen slowed bookings and decreased demand because of its unstable geopolitical climate in 2016.

“Italy is a completely new and highly interesting market for Condor. For the summer 2017 season, we will go a completely new way and want to offer our guests new and alternative destinations,” Thomas Cook Group commercial director-Continental Europe Paul Schwaiger said in a statement.

Condor will offer 19X-weekly services to eight new destinations in Italy starting from June 30- October 2017. The services include routes from Frankfurt to Bari, Naples, Lamezia Terme, Catania, Comiso, Palermo, Olbia, Cagliari and Rimini.

The carrier transports around 7 million passengers to 75 destinations worldwide. Condor, part of the Thomas Cook Group, operates nine Airbus A320s, seven A321s, 13 Boeing 757-300s and 16 767-300ERs.

