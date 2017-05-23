Berlin-based Germania opened a base in Palma de Mallorca, Spain May 19, and will operate daily flights between Palma de Mallorca and Friedrichshafen, Muenster/Osnabruck, Dresden, Bremen and Nuremberg for the summer season.

In addition, the German carrier will launch several weekly flights to Erfurt-Weimar, Rostock-Laage and Dortmund. From the fall, Germania will offer flights to and from Cuxhaven-Nordholz.

This week, Germania has launched 1X-weekly service from Palma to Maastricht (Netherlands), Strasbourg (France) and Montpellier (France).

In addition, the carrier’s Switzerland-based affiliate, Germania Flug, plans to increase Palma-Zurich (Switzerland) flights to 9X-weekly.

Germania transports more than 2.8 million passengers per year from 20 European airports to more than 55 destinations within the continent, North Africa and the Middle East.

The carrier describes itself as a scheduled, charter and ad-hoc airline. Germania and Germania Flug AG operate a fleet 26 Airbus A319/321s and Boeing 737-700s.

