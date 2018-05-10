Germania Group’s Switzerland subsidiary, Germania Flug AG, will expand operations in Zurich by 36% over last year, as the carrier responds to market changes as a result of consolidation in the German aviation industry following airberlin’s 2017 insolvency.

The summer route network from Zurich covers 18 destinations with 41X-weekly flights.

To absorb the predicted growth, Germania Flug AG is leasing an Airbus A319 from Germania subsidiary Bulgarian Eagle. This summer, the expanded fleet comprises three A319s and one A321.

Most Germania frequencies serve popular Spanish and Greek islands destinations, including services to Croatia, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Morocco and Beirut.

Germania transports more than 3 million passengers per year from 20 European airports to more than 55 destinations within the continent, North Africa and the Middle East.

Together with its Swiss affiliated company Germania Flug AG and Bulgarian Eagle, the airline operates 36 aircraft.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at