Berlin-based Germania will expand operations in Berlin by 400%, responding to market changes and a greater presence at Berlin’s Tegel and Schönefeld airports, Germania COO Clauspeter Schwarz said in a statement.

ATW understands Germania is using this window of opportunity following airberlin’s insolvency to fill a void in the German air travel market. The carrier ceased operations Oct. 27.

With a second aircraft based at Schönefeld, Germania’s winter network includes Hurghada (Egypt); Fuerteventura, Las Palmas and Tenerife (Spain’s Canary Islands); and Paphos (Cyprus). Germania will continue operating several weekly flights to Teheran, Iran and Beirut, Lebanon.

Starting Nov. 1, Germania, will also base an aircraft at Berlin Tegel, offering flights to the Canary Islands of Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife, in conjunction with tour operators.

The plan is to further increase the fleet in May 2018, when Germania will operate two additional aircraft from Berlin-Tegel.

