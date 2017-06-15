Berlin-based Germania plans to base a third Boeing 737-700 at Dresden Airport by summer 2018 and will add new 14 destinations to its flight program.

Germania sales director Claus Altenburg said, “We have experienced very high demand from tour operators for our flights to holiday destinations and currently we are unable to satisfy that demand in full [for this summer].” To meet overall demand, he said flight offerings for next summer will be boosted by operating a third 737-700; a further 14 departures will be added to the current number of 33 departures each week.

Germania said there will be more flights to the Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes and Kos. “Germania will also be adding further flights to Antalya in Turkey, doubling the volume to four flights per week. The daily connection to Palma de Mallorca will continue, as well as the flights to the Canary Islands,” the carrier said.

According to a company statement, a new destination is Athens, with two flights per week and further travel options. An existing codeshare agreement between Germania and the Greek airline Sky Express will allow travelers from Dresden to fly via Athens to islands such as Mykonos, Santorini, Paros or Karpathos. Altogether there are now 10 new holiday destinations available, Germania said.

According to the German airline, it carries more than 2.8 million passengers per year to more than 55 destinations within the continent, North Africa and the Middle East. The airline operates 27 aircraft, including Airbus A319s, A321s and Boeing 737-700s.

