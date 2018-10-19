London Gatwick Airport’s new draft master includes a controversial plan to use the standby runway to provide additional capacity. The airport, the second busiest in the UK and one of the busiest single-runway facilities in the world, handled more than 45 million passengers between 2017 and 2018, shelved plans to build a second runway to the south of the airfield. The new plan, published Oct. 18, contains a proposal to use the standby runway, which is only opened when the main one is ...