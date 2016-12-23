Passengers at London’s Gatwick Airport are being advised to check which terminal their flight departs from in January 2017 as three of the airport’s major carriers change locations.

Gatwick, which says it is the world’s busiest single-runway airport with an estimated 43.5 million passengers in 2016, has two terminals—the original airport building, now known as the South Terminal, and the newer North Terminal.

As part of the airport’s ongoing modernization and upgrade program, British Airways (BA) will move to the South Terminal, Virgin Atlantic will cross to the North Terminal, while low-cost carrier easyJet, which currently operates out of both buildings, will consolidate its operation in the North Terminal.

The changes will see new facilities being brought into use for both BA and Virgin Atlantic, including new technology at check-in, security and immigration as well as new bag-drop zones and new BA and Virgin Atlantic lounges.

The moves will take place over a 72-hour period in late January 2017, with all three carriers operating a reduced flying program during that period.

From Jan. 24, all easyJet flights will depart from the North Terminal; from Jan. 25, all BA services will depart from South and all Virgin Atlantic flights will depart from North.

The only exceptions to these dates are BA’s flight BA2273 to New York, which will depart from South beginning Jan. 11 and BA2612 to Naples, which will make the switch to South from Jan. 19.

“We are ready to deliver this major step in Gatwick’s strategic transformation program,” Gatwick COO Chris Woodroofe said. Plans for the change have been under way for two years, he added.

“Relocating the airlines allows greater efficiency and positions all three carriers for growth, which in turn drives Gatwick’s growth,” he said.

Approximately 50,000 passengers will be traveling with the three airlines on the 277 flights that will be relocating across the 72-hour switchover period. Around 10,000 Gatwick-based staff is also affected by the moves.

