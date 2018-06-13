Rendering of Pier 6 western extension
London’s Gatwick Airport will spend an additional £1.11 billion ($1.48 billion) on infrastructure to enable it to deal with a predicted 53 million passengers a year by 2023. The investment in London’s second busiest gateway announced on June 13 is part of the airport’s rolling five-year Capital Investment Program, which will see around £266 million spent over the next 12 months. Key priorities for the program include an extension to the airport’s Pier 6, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Gatwick Airport invests further $1.48 billion on infrastructure growth" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.