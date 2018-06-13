London’s Gatwick Airport will spend an additional £1.11 billion ($1.48 billion) on infrastructure to enable it to deal with a predicted 53 million passengers a year by 2023. The investment in London’s second busiest gateway announced on June 13 is part of the airport’s rolling five-year Capital Investment Program, which will see around £266 million spent over the next 12 months. Key priorities for the program include an extension to the airport’s Pier 6, ...