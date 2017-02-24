ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Airports & Routes > Gallery: Innsbruck Airport brings winter tourists to the the Austrian Alps

Gallery: Innsbruck Airport brings winter tourists to the the Austrian Alps

Feb 24, 2017
Comments 0

Innsbruck Airport, located in the Austrian Alps, is one of Europe's top three airports for winter charter operations. Besides Geneva and Salzburg, every weekend this airport handles thousands of ski tourists who fly in from all over Europe, Israel or Russia mostly on leisure carriers. During the winter until the end of March/early April, Innsbruck Airport is slot-restricted on Saturdays. The airport opened in 1948 and can handle up to 120 aircraft movements per day. The Airbus A321 and Boeing 757 are the largest aircraft types.

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann visited Innsbruck on one of the peak Saturdays this winter.

Please or Register to post comments.

Blogs & Commentary
Feb 16, 2017
blog

Not all US domestic routes are created equal

For years, US airlines basically treated a 45-90-minute hop the same as a 5-hour transcontinental flight....More
Jan 30, 2017
blog

Protesters at Washington Dulles are happy, well behaved

I took an international flight out of Washington Dulles Sunday evening so stepped down to the international arrivals lounge curious to see what was happening in light of the Trump travel ban that ignited protests over the weekend....More
Jan 24, 2017
blog

Alitalia, the airline that broke the camel’s back?

Can Alitalia ever be a good-news story? It appears not for Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi-based airline that has become the latest in a line of companies to see potential in the Italian flag carrier but for whom good news seems an increasingly distant prospect....More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location
Feb 22, 2017
Article

ATR opens first Americas-based -600 series training center in Miami

Turboprop manufacturer ATR opened its first pilot training center in the Americas Feb. 21, with the debut of a new CAE-built full flight simulator (FFS) for ATR-600 series aircraft....More
Allegiant Air plans to phase out its MD-80s within three years.
Feb 22, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

Allegiant Air to launch international service in 2018  

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plans to launch international flights in 2018, provided it can update its reservations system to handle foreign bookings....More
Feb 20, 2017
Article

European regional carriers facing tough times

Europe’s regional airlines face a narrow—and shrinking—window of opportunity in which to make a profit, an industry consultant said in London Feb. 20....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Connect With Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton