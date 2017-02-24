Gallery: Innsbruck Airport brings winter tourists to the the Austrian Alps

Gallery: Innsbruck Airport brings winter tourists to the the Austrian AlpsFeb 24, 2017
Innsbruck Airport, located in the Austrian Alps, is one of Europe's top three airports for winter charter operations. Besides Geneva and Salzburg, every weekend this airport handles thousands of ski tourists who fly in from all over Europe, Israel or Russia mostly on leisure carriers. During the winter until the end of March/early April, Innsbruck Airport is slot-restricted on Saturdays. The airport opened in 1948 and can handle up to 120 aircraft movements per day. The Airbus A321 and Boeing 757 are the largest aircraft types.
ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann visited Innsbruck on one of the peak Saturdays this winter.