Gallery: Innsbruck Airport brings winter tourists to the the Austrian Alps

Innsbruck handles around 1 million passengers per year. Every pilot needs to undergo a special rating to be allowed to land here.

Up to four air traffic controllers handle not only commercial airline traffic, but also general aviation traffic to and from Innsbruck, as well as some of the air routes crossing Tyrol.

Innsbruck Airport CEO Marco Pernetta said that in three to four months during the winter, the airport reaches 50% of its total passenger numbers for the year.

The fire brigade is on permanent standby on Saturdays during peak season. Aircraft go-arounds are common at Innsbruck.

Innsbruck Airport has 15 snowplows to clean runways, taxiways and the apron. This snowplow can clear an 8-meter path.

SAS has 10 flights every Saturday from Scandinavian destinations, bringing winter tourists to Tyrol. Here is a view to the west. Aircraft landing from this direction must use the required navigation performance waypoint system.

An Airbus A320 from Denmark-based DAT has just reached its parking position. On a typical Saturday, there are five flights to Copenhagen, 12 per day to London and many flights to other destinations

Skis and lots of luggage. Up to 200 airport employees and contract workers handle the operation on the busy winter weekends.

The Innsbruck departure hall has been expanded recently. On this particular Saturday, the airport handled 16,541 passengers.

There are 10 parking stands in Innsbruck for narrowbody aircraft. This Transavia Boeing 737-800 must wait for a parking bay, which is blocked by a private jet.

Innsbruck Airport, located in the Austrian Alps, is one of Europe's top three airports for winter charter operations. Besides Geneva and Salzburg, every weekend this airport handles thousands of ski tourists who fly in from all over Europe, Israel or Russia mostly on leisure carriers. During the winter until the end of March/early April, Innsbruck Airport is slot-restricted on Saturdays. The airport opened in 1948 and can handle up to 120 aircraft movements per day. The Airbus A321 and Boeing 757 are the largest aircraft types.

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann visited Innsbruck on one of the peak Saturdays this winter.