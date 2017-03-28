German carrier airberlin, which has transferred its leisure routes to Austrian subsidiary FlyNiki, said the first FlyNiki Dusseldorf-Palma de Mallorca service began March 26.

The switch is part of a rescue program for oneworld member airberlin, which announced the sale of 49.8% FlyNiki to Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways for €300 million ($320 million) in December 2016.

Airberlin reported a 2015 third-quarter loss of €45.6 million ($51.2 million), reversed from a €56.2 million profit in the year-ago quarter. “I expect the fourth quarter will also deliver very negative results,” an airberlin source told ATW.

FlyNiki will operate from Dusseldorf to 16 destinations in Spain, Portugal, and the Canary and Greek Islands. Palma de Mallorca, for example, will be served by seven nonstop daily flights.

Airberlin launched its first route in 1979 from Berlin to Palma de Mallorca.

Airberlin CCO Götz Ahmelmann said, “It is a matter of great importance to us that we are handing over the baton to our partner FlyNiki who will operate flights to holiday destinations on our behalf. For airberlin, this marks an important milestone on its way to becoming a network carrier with a focused global route network and a unique portfolio of premium services,” he said.

“FlyNiki is set to become the number one holiday airline in German-speaking countries,” FlyNiki CCO Julio Rodriguez said.

As a result of this move, FlyNiki will become the third-largest airline in Dusseldorf after the Lufthansa Group and airberlin, both in terms of passenger numbers and aircraft movements.

A source close to airberlin told ATW that FlyNiki will base eight out of 21 Airbus A321s in Dusseldorf. Four aircraft will be based in Zurich, taking over leisure routes from airberlin’s Swiss subsidiary Belair, which reportedly could close down in 2017. Five A321s will be based in Vienna and the remaining ones will be spread out over several German airports such as Munich or Hanover.

FlyNiki will wet-lease two Boeing 737-800s from Slovakia-based Go2Sky to cover summer peaks.

Airberlin will use Dusseldorf as a hub. During the summer 2017, airberlin will fly to 38 destinations from Dusseldorf including routes to the US and the Caribbean.

FlyNiki is part of a planned European leisure airline group to be established by Etihad Airways Group and German holiday company TUI Group, pending regulatory approval. The new leisure airline group, which was announced in October 2016, is expected to be headquartered in Vienna. The carrier plans to operate 60 aircraft on point-to-point services to key tourist markets and would have a 35% market share in the Germany/Austria/Switzerland leisure business.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at