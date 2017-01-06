Airberlin Austrian subsidiary FlyNiki will cut 13 European destinations from Jan. 30, as well as its daily Vienna-Abu Dhabi route from the end of March, FlyNiki spokesperson Milene Platzer told ATW. The move is part of plans to create a new, yet-to-be named leisure airline group based in Vienna.

The new leisure airline, which needs regulatory approval, will be 25% owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group and 24.8% owned by German holiday company TUI Group. The remaining 50.2% share is expected to be held by an Austrian foundation to ensure Austrian majority ownership and maintain international traffic rights.

The new carrier will operate aircraft from TUI Group’s TUIfly airline and FlyNiki. It expects to operate 63 aircraft on point-to-point services in European tourist markets. The fleet includes 41 Boeing 737s from TUIfly as well FlyNiki fleet of 22 Airbus aircraft, “which will be harmonized to an all A321 fleet,” Platzer said.

The eliminated European routes from Vienna include Stockholm, Hamburg, Hannover, Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Nice, Paris, Zurich, Rom, Milan, Alicante and Malta.

ATW understands that some of these routes will be taken over by Lufthansa low-cost carrier subsidiary Eurowings, which expand its base in Vienna further by adding 13 new routes in the spring.

On Dec. 5, 2016, oneworld member airberlin announced the sale of 49.8% of its Austrian subsidiary FlyNiki to Etihad for €300 million ($320 million).

From the start of the summer 2017 schedule, and prior to the closing of the FlyNiki sale, airberlin will transfer slots for certain tourist destinations in Southern Europe (excluding Italy but including the Canary Islands, Spain and Madeira, Portugal), North Africa and Turkey to FlyNiki.

FlyNiki expects to operate 27 leisure destinations in summer 2017, compared to 34 destinations in summer 2016.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at